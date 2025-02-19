PL clubs on alert as Real Madrid duo expected to leave following recent Arsenal transfer links

Endrick, Arda Guler and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Angel Martinez, Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Real Madrid duo Endrick and Arda Guler could reportedly both be leaving the club this summer, with the Premier League a possible destination.

The youthful stars are highly-regarded prospects, but it’s rarely easy getting into the Real Madrid team due to the long list of superstars on the books at the Bernabeu.

Both Endrick and Guler have struggled for playing time at Real Madrid and that now seems to have made summer exits possible for them.

That’s according to a report from Todo Fichajes, which states that Premier League and La Liga clubs have signalled some interest in the pair.

We’ve previously seen reports on these two possibly leaving Real, with the Independent mentioning it and naming Arsenal as a potential destination.

Would Endrick and Arda Guler be good signings for Arsenal?

Arsenal could certainly do with two attacking players this summer, with Mikel Arteta in need of both a striker and a winger.

The Gunners haven’t really got a recognised central striker, even if Kai Havertz has filled in well in that role, with the Germany international perhaps not really set to stay in that position for the long term.

Guler, meanwhile, could help Arsenal be less reliant on Bukayo Saka out wide, with the club not really getting enough from the likes of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.

Endrick and Guler should still have bright futures in the game, so it would be exciting to see them at Arsenal.

It could even be that AFC can rescue their careers in a similar way that they did with Martin Odegaard, who was also at Real Madrid as a youngster but without being able to break into their first-team on a regular basis.