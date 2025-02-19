“Toughest period in my career” – Injured Arsenal star won’t be back until next season

Takehiro Tomiyasu in action for Arsenal against Bournemouth last season (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu is reportedly not likely to be back in action for the Gunners until next season.

The Japan international has endured a difficult time with injuries in recent months, limiting him to just one appearance for Arsenal in all competitions this season.

According to the Athletic, it now seems Tomiyasu will not be fit again this season after undergoing surgery, with the player himself also speaking out on this difficult period in his career.

The 26-year-old has had to have knee surgery and it seems Arsenal won’t be able to count on him this term, in yet another blow for the club as they’ve also had to cope with long-term injuries to other star names like Bukayo Sakai, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus recently.

Takehiro Tomiyasu sends message to Arsenal fans after injury nightmare

Providing an update on his situation after surgery, Tomiyasu took to social media to say: “I’ve had a surgery on my knee few days ago and I’ve already started my rehab to do what I love the most again.

“It has been the toughest period in my career for sure and it carries on a bit more but I won’t give up. Thank you for your support and see you again.”

On his day, Tomiyasu is a fine player who can fill several roles for Arsenal, so it’s a blow for Mikel Arteta to have to cope without him.

If Tomiyasu had been available, he could surely have come in to afford players like Jurrien Timber more of a rest, while it might also have helped Ben White avoid an injury as he would have had to play less.

On a more positive note for Arsenal, though, Myles Lewis-Skelly has been an absolute revelation this season, and the youngster probably wouldn’t have had as much of a chance if Tomiyasu had been fit.