Five-name list: Liverpool & Man Utd stars among Barcelona’s top summer transfer targets

Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah & Hansi Flick (Photo by Stu Forster, Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Barcelona reportedly have five wingers on their list of transfer targets this summer, including big names at Liverpool and Manchester United.

The Catalan giants have a world class pair of attacking players in that area of their squad already with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, but it seems they want another major addition ahead of next season.

That’s according to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, which lists Liverpool’s Luis Diaz and Man United’s Marcus Rashford as among Barca’s targets.

The report also mentions Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku, Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams and Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens as names on Barcelona’s radar.

Diaz has been a star player for Liverpool and they surely won’t want him to leave, but Rashford could perhaps be more realistic due to his complicated situation with United.

Who could Barcelona sign out wide this summer?

Barcelona already have Raphinha and Yamal so perhaps don’t need anyone new that urgently, though more depth is always useful.

Still, a lot of the names on this list would surely only want to move if they remain regular starts at their next clubs.

Rashford has struggled for playing time at United, having been frozen out by new manager Ruben Amorim, so he might be willing to consider his future this summer once his loan spell at Aston Villa comes to an end.

Even if Rashford wouldn’t necessarily play that much more at Barcelona, it could at least represent more of a gamble worth taking for him than some of the others.

Liverpool, by contrast, will surely be relying on Diaz as a key player for the foreseeable future, with the Reds already facing the worrying situation of Mohamed Salah coming towards the end of his contract.