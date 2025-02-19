Playmaker claims he would like to play for West Ham next season

West Ham FC
Posted by
Graham Potter during West Ham vs Brentford
Graham Potter during West Ham vs Brentford (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Spanish midfield playmaker Carlos Soler has made it clear he’d like to continue at West Ham next season after joining on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 28-year-old is enjoying his life in London after a bit of a challenging spell at PSG, and it now seems he’d be happy to extend his stay with the Hammers if possible.

Soler struggled for playing time at the Parc des Princes, but it also seems he’s just finding his personal life is better in the UK than it was in France.

Discussing his situation with West Ham, Soler made it clear just how much he likes living in London, as it’s easier for him to lead a quiet life in the English capital than it was in Paris.

Carlos Soler says he wants to stay at West Ham

Carlos Soler in action for West Ham
Carlos Soler in action for West Ham (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“The first two days I got on the pavements, there is not much mystery. In Paris they drove worse, when I go as a pedestrian there, I have more problems,” Soler said in an interview.

“I can walk around the street quietly and that’s cool because you can blend in with the people and live a normal life. It’s all very quiet, I also take the metro a lot.”

This will be seen as good news for West Ham fans, as the club would surely do well to keep hold of Soler if possible.

There seems little reason that PSG would want to have the player back, so this could be a move that suits all parties.

