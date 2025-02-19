“Trigger happy” – Enzo Maresca at the mercy of Chelsea’s owners after recent run

Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, reacts during the Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion on February 14, 2025 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Three wins in their last 11 games in all competitions has seen confidence at Chelsea plummet, and that means Enzo Maresca should be wary of what happens next at the club.

Chelsea’s recent FA Cup defeat at Brighton left the Italian seething, and his mood wouldn’t have been helped by a league defeat to the same opposition a week later.

Chelsea’s owners could sack Enzo Maresca

An injury to Nicolas Jackson has only compounded Chelsea’s misery given that, Christopher Nkunku aside, they’ve not really got any players who could be said to be a recognised striker.

What their form has done is pile the pressure on the manager, and as respected football scout, Mick Brown, told Football Insider, it isn’t likely to be too long before the owners take action.

“I think the pressure on his (Maresca’s) position is growing,” Brown said.

“These owners have been very trigger-happy since they took over, so nothing would surprise me. Results in recent weeks haven’t been good enough, there’s no doubt about that.

“Then when the fans start to make their voices and concerns known, it only adds to that pressure. If they don’t start winning games soon, especially when you look at where they were earlier this season, I think they’ll get rid of him.”

Given the way in which Chelsea’s owners have dealt with Maresca’s predecessors, there are reasons to believe that they would apply the same criteria to the Italian, however, if the club genuinely do desire stability, these knee-jerk reactions have to stop.

Enzo Maresca at the mercy of trigger-happy Chelsea owners

Every manager will have different ideas as to how they want the game to be played and therefore the personnel that they require to fit into their squad.

By simply adopting a ‘hire ’em and fire ’em’ policy, there’s an element of groundhog day to the way in which the hierarchy are conducting their business, and in practice all that means is that there is a revolving door of incoming and outgoing transfers.

For a club that believes itself to be elite, that’s pretty pathetic.