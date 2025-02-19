Harry Kane in action against Bayer Leverkusen (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Arsenal surely have no chance of signing Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, who would be more likely to return to Tottenham if he comes back to the Premier League.

That’s according to Charles Watts in his latest exclusive Daily Briefing column, with the journalist insisting some people are just putting two and two together and making five by linking Kane with Arsenal.

The England international is a world class centre-forward who would undoubtedly strengthen the Gunners, who need a top signing up front as soon as possible.

Still, Kane is surely not realistic, even if he has a £65m release clause at Bayern, according to Watts.

Forget about Harry Kane to Arsenal transfer talk, says Charles Watts

“The talk of Harry Kane and Arsenal just seems farcical to me,” Watts said.

“People are just putting two and two together and coming out with five.

“Yes, Arsenal need a striker and yes, Harry Kane has a £65m release clause that will become active in the summer. But come on, does anyone really believe that Arsenal is a likely destination?

“Kane wouldn’t consider it and even if he did, I don’t think Arsenal would because of his age. He would be 32 by the time next season kicked off, so it’s just not something the club would do.

“I can’t see him leaving Bayern so soon anyway. Even if they do win the league this season, which looks very likely, I’m sure he will want to win even more over there before he does return to the Premier League.

“And when that does finally happen, I imagine it will be back to Spurs.”

Kane remains a legendary figure at Spurs and they’d surely love to have him back at some point, though there also seems little reason for him to leave Bayern right now.

The 31-year-old is enjoying his football in the Bundesliga and staying at the Allianz Arena is surely his best bet of winning major trophies.