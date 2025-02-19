“He would be humble” – Paul Pogba links to Man United heat up as short-term contract mooted

Paul Pogba and Louis Saha (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Louis Saha has urged Manchester United to sign Paul Pogba once again as the club looks to pick up their season.

The midfielder is without a club after leaving Juventus – while the Red Devils’ injury struggles are well-documented.

The Frenchman has been linked to another return to the club already, with Manchester Evening News reporting in recent days that a short-term contract has been weighed up.

But the deal would have to be financially viable for Man United and done very much on their own terms.

One man who thinks that the club should press ahead and bring the veteran back to Old Trafford is former player Saha.

What did Louis Saha say about Paul Pogba returning to Old Trafford?

Saha said via BestBettingSites that he would very much welcome a return of the former Man United player: “I would take Paul Pogba back at Manchester United in a heartbeat. It’s not only because of the squad that we have now with injuries and all that, but for all the elements that he brings as a player.

“We need guarantees, we need quality, we need confidence, we need leadership, and this guy now has an opportunity to show how much he wants it.

“Pogba can show he has the ability to be one of the best in the league in this position, especially with the motivation and the focus that he has to understand where he can improve and what parts of his game he needs to adapt.

“Pogba has to focus on himself and think, all those things that I’ve done in the past, I should not do anymore. It’s an opportunity to sign someone who is highly motivated.

“He would be humble after the situation. He’s been injured. He’s been banned. I’m sure Pogba wants the visibility. He wants to go back to a French team as soon as possible, so he just needs to pick the right project.

“For him to get back into the national team, he needs to show that he can still do it at the top level. United would be signing a player that is completely dedicated and focused on achieving his goals, because he’s been out of the game for so long.

“I’m sure that the most important thing for Pogba would be to show Amorim and the Manchester United fans that he is still one of the best players in the world. He will want to show people how good he was and how good it can still be.”