Jobe Bellingham celebrates with his Sunderland teammates (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Tottenham and Crystal Palace are reportedly both among the clubs keeping an eye on exciting young Sunderland attacking midfielder Jobe Bellingham.

The 19-year-old, who is the younger brother of Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham, has shone in the Championship and it seems only a matter of time before he earns himself a big move.

Spurs and Palace have been named as two clubs interested in Bellingham, with former Manchester United scout Mick Brown discussing the player’s future.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown gave his inside information, suggesting he’s confident Sunderland would be ready to sell Bellingham for the right price this summer.

Jobe Bellingham heading to the Premier League this summer?

While one imagines nothing is in place yet, this seems like it could be one to watch for the weeks and months ahead, with Brown naming Bellingham as an exciting target for Tottenham and Palace.

“I think Sunderland would let him go if they got a good price for him,” Brown said.

“Especially if they don’t get promoted this season, they’re going to listen to offers.”

He added: “Crystal Palace and Tottenham have had scouts watching him this season so they’ll be two of the teams in the running if he is going to leave.

“So it’ll be up to them to assess whether he’s ready to make that jump.

“From a Sunderland point of view, knowing the way the owners want to operate, I think if they get a huge bid for him then they’ll let him go.”

It will be interesting to see if Bellingham can go on to emulate his older brother in the next few years, though it seems he’s still some way from being the kind of player who could be a starter and key player for big teams such as Real Madrid and the England national team.

Still, every player’s career progression looks a little different, and the former Birmingham City youngster might do well to work his way up slowly, starting with stepping-stone Premier League clubs like Spurs or Palace.