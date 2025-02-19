Tijjani Reijnders of Netherlands celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A3 match against Germany at Johan Cruijff ArenA on September 10, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

It appears fairly clear that Arne Slot wants a creative midfield player at Liverpool this summer, but the Reds are set to miss out on Tijjani Reijnders.

Arne Slot had planned to strengthen his midfield before now, however, it was reported a few months ago that Reijnders was close to extending his AC Milan contract.

Arsenal had also been linked with the 26-year-old central midfielder, and it now appears that both Premier League clubs might be out of luck.

Liverpool target Tijjani Reijnders is set to sign a new AC Milan deal

That’s because, as Fabrizio Romano reported on X, the player is expected to put pen to paper on a new deal with the Serie A giants soon.

????? Tijjani Reijnders will also sign new deal at AC Milan until June 2030. It’s all verbally agreed as revealed last year, now set to be formally sealed. pic.twitter.com/dhStR3Cwgj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 18, 2025

A deal until 2030 has been agreed, and that could see the Reds pivot and try to sign Reijnders’ countryman, Frenkie de Jong, from Barcelona.

TeamTalk go as far as to say that Liverpool will bid for the player this summer as they view his potential €35m/£29m transfer fee as fair, however, a stumbling block to any deal could be the player’s apparent unwillingness to take a pay cut to move elsewhere.

Reijnders decision could see a pivot to countryman de Jong

Indeed, it’s understood that de Jong would prefer to see out his contract at Barcelona, and given that he’s earning €365,385/£304,298 per week (Capology), one can appreciate the logic behind such a decision.

Only Mo Salah currently at Liverpool currently earns more than de Jong (£350,000 per week via Capology), with captain Virgil van Dijk coming in at a paltry (by comparison) £220,000 per week.

Every other Liverpool player earns £180,000 per week or less, so the notion that the Dutchman isn’t likely to accept a pay cut – Barcelona are believed to have trued and failed – virtually rules out a move to Anfield.

Assuming there’s no movement from de Jong to accept reduced terms, and given Reijnders’ contract decision, the Reds might need to rethink their summer transfer strategy.