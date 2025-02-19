Manchester United spent more than £21million just to go from 14th to 15th

Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Octavio Passos, Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly spent as much as £10.4million to sack Erik ten Hag and his staff when they decided to make a change and hire Ruben Amorim as manager.

Latest financial results from the Red Devils reveal how much it cost the club to terminate Ten Hag’s contract.

See below as the Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler has reported on this, whilst also mentioning how much was required to remove Dan Ashworth after a short spell as sporting director…

This figure also includes pay-off for sporting director Dan Ashworth. Compensation for Ten Hag & staff was previously given as £10.4m so Ashworth compo was £4.1m despite working at Utd for just 159 days. #mufc https://t.co/cbEJiqjwhG — Chris Wheeler (@ChrisWheelerDM) February 19, 2025

It has also previously been reported that Man Utd spent as much as £11m to hire Amorim and his staff from Sporting Lisbon.

That figure came via the Guardian a few months ago, and just shows the crazy sums of money United have spent to just go backwards.

Ruben Amorim has barely improved on Erik ten Hag’s nightmare start to the season

Amorim may end up being the better choice for United in the long run, but for now the team has only gone from 14th to 15th in the Premier League table since the Portuguese tactician replaced the Dutchman.

MUFC obviously took a bit of a gamble changing manager in the middle of the season, with Amorim struggling with this poor squad he’s inherited from Ten Hag.

Still, there will also surely be plenty of fans, as well as figures at the club, who expected at least a bit better than this.

United need to improve soon, though even then this season is pretty much a write-off as there’s surely no chance they can put together a run that would be good enough to get them into Europe next season.

Amorim will then hope to benefit from having a full pre-season with United, and a longer transfer window in the summer, but the pressure will really be on after that.