Manchester United owner Avram Glazer gave a one-word response when asked if he would consider selling the club.
The American businessman was caught on the streets by Sky Sports. The reporter, mic in hand, posed the question: “Would you sell [Man United]?”. And Glazer replied: “No!”
Despite selling a minority stake to Ineos chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe last year, the 60-year-old American and his family still hold a controlling interest in the Premier League club.
Their continued presence has remained deeply unpopular among Man United supporters. Of these, many have protested against the Glazers and their late father, Malcolm, ever since their controversial leveraged buyout in 2005.
Fans had hoped that when the family invited potential investors in late 2022, it signalled their willingness to fully step away from Old Trafford. However, that has yet to materialise, leaving supporters frustrated as uncertainty over the club’s long-term ownership drags on.
The cost of Man United sacking Erik ten Hag and Dan Ashworth revealed
It comes after Man United released their latest quarterly financial results, shedding light on the hefty costs of sacking Erik ten Hag, parting ways with sporting director Dan Ashworth, and the budget cuts being implemented under Ineos and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.
United’s decision to hand Ten Hag a contract extension in the summer, but then only to dismiss him and his coaching staff just nine games into the season, ended up costing the club around £10.4 million. Meanwhile, the financial hit from Ashworth’s arrival and subsequent departure exceeded £4.1 million in compensation and severance payments.
Adding to the club’s financial strain, the failure to qualify for the Champions League has led to a sharp decline in broadcasting revenue. As a result, operating profit has plummeted from £27.5 million to just £3 million.