Maximo Perrone of Como 1907 gestures during the Serie A match against Juventus at Stadio G. Sinigaglia on February 07, 2025 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Out-of-favour Man City ace, Maximo Perrone, has been on loan at Serie A side, Como, and he’s now made a firm decision on where he sees his career heading.

Perrone was once considered to be part of Man City’s future, however, after his 29-game loan spell with Las Palmas, he moved again on loan this summer to work under Cesc Fabregas.

Maximo Perrone wants Serie A stay

With Nico Gonzalez signing for Man City in the January window, there’s little chance of Perrone returning as Rodri’s understudy, so it makes sense that the 22-year-old would want to continue his footballing education elsewhere.

“There are agents but I don’t know anything,” he was quoted as saying by Calcioline.

“As far as I’m concerned, I want to stay here, grow and learn more with Como.

“I want to give a hand to my team-mates and I’m happy to stay with Cesc. I have an excellent relationship with him.

“I hope my future is here with Como.”

Assuming that Perrone gets his wish, it’s yet another youngster that’s got on the City transfer merry-go-round only to be spat out before they’ve really had a chance to cement their place in the first team.

No Man City future for Maximo Perrone

With players of the calibre of Omar Marmoush joining Man City, it’s clear to see what direction Pep Guardiola is taking the club, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the highly-rated James McAtee was the next youngster to become disillusioned with their time at the Etihad Stadium outfit.

As Perrone has shown, however, there is life beyond the blue half of Manchester and, if given the freedom and confidence to express yourself, there are opportunities available to show City – just as Cole Palmer has – what a mistake they’ve made in being so quick to draw conclusions.