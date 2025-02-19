Alexander Isak remains liked by Liverpool (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool will have to break the Premier League transfer record if they want to land Alexander Isak from Newcastle this summer – with the Magpies now asking for above £150 million.

The 25-year-old Swedish striker is on the radar of the Reds and Arsenal ahead of the upcoming transfer window. The Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta is determined to strengthen his attacking options, while Arne Slot is thought to be looking for an upgrade on the capricious Darwin Nunez.

Isak has been in red-hot form this season, netting 19 goals across all competitions, with many fans now claiming that the former Borussia Dortmund man is the best centre-forward in the Premier League.

“I’ve got NO respect for him, he’s even worse than Mario Balotelli!” – which ex-Liverpool teammate is Steven Gerrard talking about?

Arteta has seen firsthand how lethal Isak can be, but prying him away from Newcastle won’t be easy – and the Mirror report that an offer would likely have to be over £150m.

It would smash the current Premier League record. Chelsea spent £115 million on Moises Caicedo in 2023, just edging out the £105 million Arsenal paid for Declan Rice that same summer.

Indeed, Newcastle won’t entertain offers below £150m for their star forward. And this could rise if Newcastle secure Champions League football next season.

Can Arsenal afford both major transfer targets in the summer?

Adding another obstacle to Arsenal’s pursuit of Isak is their interest in Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, whose £51 million release clause further complicates their summer spending plans.

Newcastle originally signed Isak for £63 million in 2022 from Real Sociedad. He struggled with injuries in his inaugural campaign but now is among the best in the world in his position.

Another club interested Barcelona see Isak as a potential long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski, who turns 37 in August.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are keen to extend Isak’s contract despite his current deal running until 2028 – but they are yet to make any headway on that front.