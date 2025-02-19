Myles Lewis-Skelly could be landed a role with England (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Myles Lewis-Skelly is on the verge of his first England call-up after making a name for himself at Arsenal this season.

According to The Sun, England manager Thomas Tuchel is a big admirer of the 18-year-old left-back and is expected to include him in the squad next month. England will kick off their 2024 World Cup qualifying campaign in March with home fixtures against Albania and Latvia, where the defender could play a part.

Tuchel is preparing to announce his first squad since taking over from Gareth Southgate, and left-back has long been a problem position for England.

During Euro 2024, Kieran Trippier was often played out of position, while an unfit Luke Shaw was rushed back for the final, which ended in a 2-1 defeat to Spain. Ben Chilwell’s form has dipped, and his now on loan from Chelsea at Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, other options like Newcastle’s Lewis Hall and Tottenham’s Djed Spence remain unproven at the international level, though both have shown improvement this season.

Myles Lewis-Skelly echoes the legacy left by former Arsenal man Ashley Cole

Lewis-Skelly has only eight senior appearances for Arsenal, but the teenager has already cemented himself as the club’s first-choice left-back, even keeping big-money summer signing Riccardo Calafiori on the bench. His performances have been so impressive that comparisons to Arsenal legend Ashley Cole have started to emerge.

Former Chelsea and England winger Shaun Wright-Phillips is among those who rate him highly.

“Ethan Nwaneri is a fantastic player, but I’m a huge Lewis-Skelly fan,” Wright-Phillips said. “The kid is unbelievable. Honestly, I’d say he’s the best player I’ve seen at left-back since Ashley Cole.”

Cole, who came through Arsenal’s academy, went on to become one of the greatest left-backs in the world, winning two Premier League titles before leaving for Chelsea in 2006. Arsenal have struggled to find a long-term successor in the position ever since.