Chelsea set a hefty €33 million price tag on Renato Veiga in January, preventing Juventus from signing him permanently, according to reports from Italy.

The 21-year-old Portuguese defender caused a stir at Stamford Bridge when he surprisingly requested to leave, just half a year after arriving from Basel in a €14m deal.

Struggling for regular minutes under Enzo Maresca, Veiga was reportedly frustrated with being played out of position. He believed that a switch to centre-back, rather than left-back, would improve his chances of making Portugal’s squad for the 2026 World Cup.

With interest from Borussia Dortmund and several Premier League clubs, Veiga ultimately landed at Juventus on a costly loan. The Serie A giants paid €5m for the short-term deal, and this was without securing a purchase option.

Since arriving in Turin, Veiga has impressed, reigniting Juventus’ interest in a permanent move. However, Chelsea’s steep €33m valuation proved a major stumbling block, according to Tuttomercatoweb. The outlet report that the Blues were unwilling to negotiate a lower price, forcing Juventus to back off.

More Stories / Latest News Report: Arsenal youngster earns first England call up, Thomas Tuchel left impressed Trent Alexander-Arnold delivers worrying response at Arne Slot decision to sub him “He would be humble” – Paul Pogba links to Man United heat up as short-term contract mooted

Could Renato move to Juventus permanently in the summer?

The Serie A giants had initially set their sights on Feyenoord’s David Hancko as their top defensive target for the summer – however, if a deal with the Dutch club doesn’t materialize, Veiga remains a strong alternative.