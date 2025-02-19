Chelsea set a hefty €33 million price tag on Renato Veiga in January, preventing Juventus from signing him permanently, according to reports from Italy.
The 21-year-old Portuguese defender caused a stir at Stamford Bridge when he surprisingly requested to leave, just half a year after arriving from Basel in a €14m deal.
Struggling for regular minutes under Enzo Maresca, Veiga was reportedly frustrated with being played out of position. He believed that a switch to centre-back, rather than left-back, would improve his chances of making Portugal’s squad for the 2026 World Cup.
With interest from Borussia Dortmund and several Premier League clubs, Veiga ultimately landed at Juventus on a costly loan. The Serie A giants paid €5m for the short-term deal, and this was without securing a purchase option.
Since arriving in Turin, Veiga has impressed, reigniting Juventus’ interest in a permanent move. However, Chelsea’s steep €33m valuation proved a major stumbling block, according to Tuttomercatoweb. The outlet report that the Blues were unwilling to negotiate a lower price, forcing Juventus to back off.
Could Renato move to Juventus permanently in the summer?
The Serie A giants had initially set their sights on Feyenoord’s David Hancko as their top defensive target for the summer – however, if a deal with the Dutch club doesn’t materialize, Veiga remains a strong alternative.
While it’s unclear whether Maresca would be willing to part ways with Veiga, It’s thought that Chelsea are open to offers of at least €30 million due to the intense competition for defensive spots at Stamford Bridge.
Since joining Juventus, Veiga has made four starts – three in Serie A and one in the Champions League. Before his loan move, he featured in 18 matches for Chelsea this season, contributing two goals and an assist.