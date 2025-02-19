Report: Chelsea’s hefty Renato Veiga transfer fee revealed

Chelsea FC
Posted by
Renato Veiga celebrates in a Juventus kit
Renato Veiga is thriving at Juventus (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Chelsea set a hefty €33 million price tag on Renato Veiga in January, preventing Juventus from signing him permanently, according to reports from Italy.

The 21-year-old Portuguese defender caused a stir at Stamford Bridge when he surprisingly requested to leave, just half a year after arriving from Basel in a €14m deal.

Struggling for regular minutes under Enzo Maresca, Veiga was reportedly frustrated with being played out of position. He believed that a switch to centre-back, rather than left-back, would improve his chances of making Portugal’s squad for the 2026 World Cup.

“I was out PARTYING and slacking in training – I knew I wasn’t going to play anyway!” – which former Arsenal star regrets letting Wenger down?

With interest from Borussia Dortmund and several Premier League clubs, Veiga ultimately landed at Juventus on a costly loan. The Serie A giants paid €5m for the short-term deal, and this was without securing a purchase option.

Since arriving in Turin, Veiga has impressed, reigniting Juventus’ interest in a permanent move. However, Chelsea’s steep €33m valuation proved a major stumbling block, according to Tuttomercatoweb. The outlet report that the Blues were unwilling to negotiate a lower price, forcing Juventus to back off.

More Stories / Latest News
Myles Lewis-Skelly arriving ahead of a game for Arsenal
Report: Arsenal youngster earns first England call up, Thomas Tuchel left impressed
Arne Slot, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cody Gakpo
Trent Alexander-Arnold delivers worrying response at Arne Slot decision to sub him
Paul Pogba and Louis Saha (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)
“He would be humble” – Paul Pogba links to Man United heat up as short-term contract mooted

Could Renato move to Juventus permanently in the summer?

Renato Veiga in action for Chelsea
Renato Veiga struggled for gametime at Chelsea (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Serie A giants had initially set their sights on Feyenoord’s David Hancko as their top defensive target for the summer –  however, if a deal with the Dutch club doesn’t materialize, Veiga remains a strong alternative.

While it’s unclear whether Maresca would be willing to part ways with Veiga, It’s thought that Chelsea are open to offers of at least €30 million due to the intense competition for defensive spots at Stamford Bridge.

Since joining Juventus, Veiga has made four starts – three in Serie A and one in the Champions League. Before his loan move, he featured in 18 matches for Chelsea this season, contributing two goals and an assist.

More Stories David Hancko Renato Veiga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *