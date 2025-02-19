Report: Newcastle United find Isak replacement answer in Bundesliga star

Newcastle United could reignite their interest in Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike if Alexander Isak departs this summer.

Outlet FootballTransfers has reported that the young forward is back on the agenda for the Magpies.

Newcastle came close to signing Ekitike during his time at Stade Reims, but the deal fell through, and he opted to join Paris Saint-Germain instead. Now, with Isak attracting serious interest from top clubs, Newcastle may finally make their move for the 22-year-old.

Isak has been heavily linked with Arsenal, as Mikel Arteta looks to bring in a new centre-forward, while Barcelona, Chelsea, and Liverpool are also reportedly keeping tabs on the Sweden international. If Newcastle are forced to sell, Ekitike is seen as the ideal replacement, it is reported.

Since making his move to Frankfurt permanent for €16.5m last summer, Ekitike has impressed, scoring 17 goals and providing six assists in 32 appearances across all competitions.

Eddie Howe claims that Newcastle will keep Alexander Isak at all costs

Despite the growing speculation, Newcastle are determined to keep Isak for at least another season. Speaking ahead of their match against Manchester City, Eddie Howe made it clear just how highly he values his star striker.