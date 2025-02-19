29-year-old has likely played his last game at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace defender Rob Holding looks likely to have played his last game for the club after recently sealing a loan move to Sheffield United.

The former Arsenal centre-back has endured a difficult time at Selhurst Park, having barely played for Palace before leaving on loan this winter.

Holding has now made it clear he’d be open to making his loan move to Sheffield United permanent, so it could be that his nightmare spell with Palace is close to coming to an end.

“I was in a bit of a weird place in my career and I thought I just needed a team to take a chance on me,” Holding told The Star.

“I know my abilities and what I can bring to a team, and to be fair to Sheffield United they took a chance because I’ve not played for so long. If I can repay that, then all the better and that’s what I’m going to try and do.”

Rob Holding’s struggles since leaving Arsenal

Holding looked like he’d surely be a decent signing for Palace when they snapped him up from Arsenal in the summer of 2023.

However, it hasn’t worked out that way at all, and Oliver Glasner will surely be perfectly happy to offload him as soon as possible.

Holding had a decent career as a squad player at the Emirates Stadium, but he hasn’t been able to make that transition to playing more regularly for a club lower down in the Premier League.

Instead, the 29-year-old has had to step down to the Championship, though he’ll hope this can prove to be a positive step for him.