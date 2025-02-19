After Atalanta’s exit from the Champions League, the Serie A club’s head coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, called out Lookman’s missed penalty in their 3-1 defeat to Club Brugge. In response, Lookman fired back at his coach on social media.

“Being singled out in the manner I have been not only hurts but feels deeply disrespectful, not least because of the immense hard work and commitment I have always put in each and every day to help bring success to this club and to the incredible fans of Bergamo,” Lookman wrote.

The Nigeria international added: “In truth, I have dealt with many difficult moments during my time here – the majority of which I have never spoken about because in my opinion the team must always be protected and must come first.

“This makes what happened last night even more hurtful. Along with our incredible fans, we as a team are hurting too with last night’s result.”

Could Ademola Lookman make a Premier League return?

Lookman, who was close to an exit to Paris Saint-Germain last summer, having even agreed personal terms, now looks ever-likely to be making a Premier League switch.

Romano today posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Understand plan remains for Ademola Lookman to LEAVE Atalanta this summer.

“Atalanta will try to clarify the situation with Gasperini in the next 24h after strong quotes… but won’t change future plans.

“It was already planned last summer, transfer to happen this year.”

Last year it was revealed that Arsenal hold an interest in Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman, according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.