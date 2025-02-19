Ange Postecoglou walks off the Tottenham bus (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham reportedly have some concerns behind the scenes about star player Son Heung-min, who seems like he may now be past his peak.

The South Korea international has been a terrific servant to Spurs for almost a decade now, and he’s sure to go down in the north Londoners’ history as a real club legend.

Still, Son is not getting any younger, and he’s perhaps starting to look slightly in decline, with sources behind the scenes said to be concerned, according to Give Me Sport.

Tottenham fans will no doubt hope Son can continue to have an impact for their team for a while longer, but it seems there may have to be some re-thinking of his role in Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Tottenham planning to replace Son Heung-min?

The report from Give Me Sport goes on to suggest that Spurs might look at loan signing Mathys Tel as an ideal long-term replacement for Son.

The Frenchman is currently on loan at Tottenham from Bayern Munich, but it could perhaps make sense for all parties if he stays at the club permanently.

Tel didn’t get much playing time at Bayern, so he might do well to try reviving his career with THFC, where he’ll surely have more opportunities.

Postecoglou also needs new faces in attack after failing to ever really replace Harry Kane, and if Son is eased out of the team in the near future then that will be another big gap to fill.

It will be hard to truly replace talents like Kane and Son, whose world class performances made Tottenham genuine top four contenders for a few years, and even title challengers on a few occasions.

This is a new generation coming through now, though, and it will be interesting to see how the club manages that challenge of replacing such big names.