Risky: Liverpool identify underwhelming winger transfer to replace Mohamed Salah

Liverpool reportedly have a slightly risky transfer target in mind to help them potentially replace Mohamed Salah if he leaves this summer.

Salah has been on fire for the Reds this season with a remarkable 28 goals and 19 assists in all competitions so far, though he’s nearing the end of his contract.

If this isn’t sorted out soon, the Egypt international could leave Anfield on a free transfer in just a few months’ time, and it’s surely going to prove next to impossible to replace him.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are looking at Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo as one potential option to come in in Salah’s place.

The 23-year-old has shown some potential during his time at Sociedad, but his numbers this season are underwhelming, with just six goals and two assists in total.

Takefusa Kubo transfer is surely not enough for Liverpool if they lose Mohamed Salah

Kubo may well have the potential to improve a lot in the years to come, but for now it would be a massive gamble resting on the Japan international as the main man to replace Salah.

Arne Slot has done a great job at LFC so far, but he’ll need much more backing in the market than this, so fans will hope other names come onto the club’s radar in the weeks and months ahead.

Or, alternatively, they’ll just be hoping Liverpool can end up keeping Salah, who has surely shown he’s still worth a new contract.

Kubo will surely be one to watch for the future, as he’s long been regarded as a big prospect, but it’s not quite happening for him at the moment, and he probably hasn’t earned himself such a big move just yet.

In fairness, it’s not easy to think of anyone in world football who comes that close to Salah right now.