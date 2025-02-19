27-year-old Man Utd transfer target expected to leave this summer amid tense situation

Ruben Amorim and Theo Hernandez (Photo by Richard Heathcote, Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Manchester United may be interested to learn that it looks like AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez is looking increasingly likely to be on his way out of the San Siro this summer.

The France international has been a key player for Milan, and one imagines there’d be plenty of top clubs around Europe who’d be keen to sign him if he becomes available.

Hernandez has previously been linked with Man Utd by journalist Sacha Tavolieri, and it now looks like he’ll be on the move in the months ahead.

That’s according to a report from Fichajes, who state that Hernandez is going through a tense moment with Milan and their fans.

That could be good news for the Red Devils, who may well still feel it’s worth strengthening at left-back even after signing Patrick Dorgu in January.

Theo Hernandez to Manchester United this summer?

If Hernandez is available, he’d be a tempting option for United, especially as they’ll surely want someone else to rotate with relatively inexperienced youngster Dorgu.

MUFC will surely not see much of a future for either Luke Shaw or Tyrell Malacia, so it could make sense to offload the pair and bring in Hernandez as a replacement.

The 27-year-old could rotate with Dorgu and ensure that the former Lecce man isn’t burdened with too much responsibility too early on in his career.

Malacia has just gone out on loan after struggling for playing time at United, while Shaw has been plagued with injuries time and time again for much of his career in Manchester.

If United’s new manager Ruben Amorim could build around Hernandez and Dorgu as his two left-backs that would surely be better for both the short and long term future of the club.