Exclusive: Barcelona show concrete transfer interest in Arsenal star

Thomas Partey celebrates a goal for Arsenal (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Barcelona have shown a concrete interest in the potential transfer of Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey ahead of the summer, CaughtOffside understands.

The Ghana international has been a key player for the Gunners in his five years at the Emirates Stadium, but he’s just a few months away from becoming a free agent.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will be ready to give Partey a new contract as he’ll be turning 32 this June, while his injury record also isn’t the best.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Partey himself is in no hurry to make a decision on his future just yet, but Barca have been showing an interest in him.

Thomas Partey to Barcelona or Juventus on a free transfer?

Juventus are also keeping an eye on Partey’s situation, CaughtOffside understands, and it makes sense that the former Atletico Madrid man looks like a tempting option on a free.

The 31-year-old still looks like he has it in him to influence games at the very highest level, so there’ll surely be fans of top clubs keen to see him snapped up.

At the same time, Arsenal must also surely be tempted to try to extend Partey’s stay for a bit longer, even if he’s not going to be the most long-term option for the team.

Arsenal also have Jorginho out of contract this summer, so it could be difficult for Mikel Arteta to cope with losing two experienced players in one go like that.

AFC have been in advanced talks over signing Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad to bolster their midfield, but if both Partey and Jorginho leave then one imagines they might need another signing in that position.

Barcelona, meanwhile, could do well to take advantage of Partey’s situation as their difficult financial situation surely means free agents would be the best option for them ahead of next season.