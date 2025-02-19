Trent Alexander-Arnold delivers worrying response at Arne Slot decision to sub him

Trent Alexander-Arnold did not look happy (Photo by Bryn Lennon, Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold appeared to shake his head after being subbed off by Arne Slot.

The right-back had just got the Reds level against Aston Villa – but the head coach opted to bring on Conor Bradley over the England international. The 26-year-old appeared to shake his head as his left the field, according to commentary at the time.

The move was an echo of earlier in the season when Slot took off the Scouse right-back during Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Brentford.

Back then, Slot took Alexander-Arnold off after 72 minutes, with Bradley coming on. Alexander-Arnold looked unhappy when he took his place on the bench.

After the game, the manager said: “He didn’t look that happy after being taken off. I understand. Every player wants to play 90 minutes. But I don’t think the players that were on the bench from the start were really happy with the choice I made. But Trent came back from the national team where in the beginning of the tournament he played quite a lot, then he didn’t. Had a few weeks off, came back, this is only his third game.

“We have to take care of him because we need him for the whole season and not just the first two games. But what is good for me is that I have a very good backup as well with Conor. So we are taking care of Trent. But he played a good game.”

It comes amid the player’s extensive links to Real Madrid. Los Blancos are reportedly ramping up their pursuit of Alexander-Arnold, taking an “all or nothing” approach to securing his signature.

The England international is edging closer to the end of his contract at Anfield, with no signs of a renewal on the horizon. If things stay as they are, he’ll be a free agent this summer.

According to The Telegraph, Alexander-Arnold has been a top target for the La Liga outfit for some time, and they’re now stepping up their efforts to bring him to the Bernabeu.

This will be a major concern for Liverpool, who are already facing uncertainty over the futures of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, both of whom are also approaching the final stages of their contracts.