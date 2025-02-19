Chelsea ready to pay €70m for transfer of 24-year-old attacking talent

Victor Boniface and Enzo Maresca (Photo by Stuart Franklin, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly ready to pay around €70million for the potential transfer of Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface this summer.

The 24-year-old has shown himself to be a top talent during his time in the Bundesliga, winning the title in Germany last season by playing a key role in Xabi Alonso’s team.

A report from Fichajes now claims Chelsea are ready to try offering as much as €70m to bring Boniface to Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window.

It remains to be seen if the Blues will definitely get this deal done, as one imagines other clubs could also get involved in the months to come.

Boniface has shown he could be an asset for top clubs, and there’ll surely be a few others who are in the market for a striker of this calibre ahead of next season.

Is Victor Boniface the striker signing that Chelsea need?

Chelsea have clear issues up front right now, with Boniface perhaps a tempting option for the west London giants after the lack of impact from Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku.

Still, Boniface’s scoring record this season isn’t that spectacular, with the Nigeria international managing just seven goals in 12 Bundesliga games.

Chelsea fans will hope someone can come in as an upgrade on the inconsistent Jackson and the injury-prone Nkunku, but it’s not necessarily that clear that Boniface is the player they need.

Chelsea could probably do better than Boniface, although it might also require spending more money than they can realistically afford at the moment.

CFC have invested huge sums of money into their squad under this ownership, so you’d think that eventually they’ll have to more or less settle with the players they have, rather than continuing to make sweeping changes.