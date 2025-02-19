Report: Man United make 24 G/A star their top transfer target to revolutionise their attack

Victor Osimhen in action for Galatasaray and a Man Utd corner flag at Old Trafford (Photo by Ahmad Mora, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly set to make Napoli striker Victor Osimhen one of their top transfer targets for the summer.

The Nigeria international is currently on loan at Galatasaray after a surprise saga last summer, which saw him ultimately miss out on a move to a leading club in one of the big five European leagues.

Still, Osimhen remains highly regarded after some superb form during his time in Turkey, with the 26-year-old scoring 19 goals and five assists in all competitions for his loan club.

According to Todo Fichajes, Man Utd are now making Osimhen a top target to help Ruben Amorim rebuild his attack for next season.

The Red Devils have a big problem up front at the moment, with Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund looking highly unconvincing, while Marcus Rashford fell out of favour before going out on loan to Aston Villa.

Victor Osimhen to Manchester United transfer could be a game-changer

Osimhen is undoubtedly one of the top strikers in world football on his day, and it’s quite a surprise no one moved for him when he was available last summer.

Galatasaray will be delighted to have landed Osimhen on loan, but it’s also surely highly unlikely that he’ll be staying there for the long term.

MUFC will now surely be hoping they can take advantage of this slightly unusual situation, though it will be interesting to see if anyone else comes in for him.

Osimhen will have a €75m release clause at Napoli, according to Todo Fichajes, so that surely means he’s affordable for a big club like United, as well as others.

Amorim needs a signing in attack and this would certainly be the right kind of statement for the club to make as they look to recover from this nightmare season.