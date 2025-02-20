Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace in action against Everton (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Manchester United are preparing for a potential summer transfer window move for talented young Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

The 21-year-old has really impressed since moving up into the Premier League with Palace a year ago, having first established himself at Blackburn Rovers.

It wasn’t too long before Wharton impressed enough in the top flight and earned himself a place in the England squad for Euro 2024.

Now a big move could be on the horizon for Wharton, with sources telling CaughtOffside that Man Utd are monitoring the England international ahead of possibly making a formal move in the summer.

Juventus are also keeping an eye on Wharton as they look to make changes in midfield after a difficult first season at the club for Douglas Luiz, CaughtOffside understands.

Adam Wharton transfer could be one to watch for Man United this summer

Described by one of his former coaches (via BBC Sport) as an “outstanding” talent, as well as a good character, it seems clear that Wharton has what it takes to shine for a club like United some day.

The Eagles youngster has also previously attracted interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, as CaughtOffside reported earlier this season, though MUFC now look like an increasingly likely option.

Arsenal have switched their focus towards Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, who had also been a top target for Liverpool last summer.

Wharton looks ideal to help United replace Christian Eriksen in midfield, giving Ruben Amorim a younger option to dictate the play from that area of the pitch.

Still, it surely won’t be easy to get a deal done as Palace are likely to ask for big money, while it will be interesting to see if other big clubs get involved in the race for his signature again.