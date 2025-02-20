Report: Liverpool rival Arsenal for potential £25m bargain transfer

Ademola Lookman and Arne Slot (Photo by Marco Luzzani, Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up the potential transfer of Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, who has also been linked with Arsenal in recent times.

The 27-year-old has become a star performer in Serie A despite recently flopping in the Premier League during spells with the likes of Everton, Fulham and Leicester City.

Lookman could now be one to watch with big clubs this summer, however, as Give Me Sport recently reported on Arsenal being among his suitors as he could be available for just £25million.

Now there’s been a fresh update as Fichajes claim Liverpool are looking at the Nigeria international as a potential replacement for Luis Diaz if he leaves.

Sport have been among the outlets to cast doubt over Diaz’s Liverpool future, and it would surely be better for the Merseyside giants to keep hold of the Colombia international.

Ademola Lookman looks like a huge transfer opportunity for Liverpool

Still, if Liverpool could sell Diaz for big money and sign Lookman for just £25m, that could be very sensible business that doesn’t hurt their squad too much at all.

Of course, there can be no guarantee that Lookman would be a success at Liverpool, but he has 18 goals and seven assists in all competitions for club and country this season, and that means he’s someone the big clubs are going to look at.

On the face of it, it looks like Lookman could be a good fit for Arne Slot’s style of play, so he might ensure they don’t miss Diaz too much if he leaves.

Still, we’re coming up to a summer in which LFC could also lose Mohamed Salah on a free transfer, so perhaps replacing Diaz would be too much upheaval in one go.

Meanwhile, Arsenal arguably need Lookman more, so could perhaps satisfy the player’s likely ambition to play regular first-team football.