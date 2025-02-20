Revealed: Arsenal planning formal offer to beat Liverpool to world class striker signing

Alexander Isak and Mikel Arteta (Photo by George Wood, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are understood to be planning a formal offer for the transfer of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak this summer.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that the Gunners are currently showing the strongest interest in Isak, who also has other big-name admirers.

The Sweden international’s superb form this season has also seen him become a target for Liverpool, while Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on him.

CaughtOffside understands, however, that Newcastle will also try to tie Isak down to a new contract to increase his salary and make it harder for interested clubs to lure him away.

One concern for the Magpies could come if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, as that could prompt Isak to push for a move away, with numerous Champions League clubs clearly ready to give him a key role.

Could Alexander Isak leave Newcastle for Arsenal, Liverpool, Barcelona or PSG?

Isak is seen by Mikel Arteta as the missing link in this Arsenal team, with the north London giants looking so close to major success now, but for their lack of a truly elite goal-scorer.

Liverpool, meanwhile, plan to offload Darwin Nunez and sign an upgrade in attack this summer, so it’s easy to see Isak flourishing in that role for the Reds.

Barcelona are also keen on the 25-year-old, who could be ideal as a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski up front.

Still, a key issue for all these clubs is Newcastle’s asking price, which CaughtOffside understands would be at least €110m – and that’s if NUFC don’t qualify for the Champions League.

Of all the interested clubs involved, one imagines that might be the most affordable for PSG, but it could also be that LFC would raise decent funds by selling Nunez.