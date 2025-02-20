Video: What Arne Slot said right after staggering Darwin Nunez miss for Liverpool vs Villa

Darwin Nunez miss and Arne Slot reaction (Pictures via Sky Sports)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot could be seen asking the fourth official if it was offside right after witnessing a horror miss from Darwin Nunez.

The Reds striker missed a huge chance in last night’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa, in what will surely go down as one of the worst misses you’ll see all season.

Slot couldn’t believe what he was seeing from Nunez, and immediately checked if there was any chance it wouldn’t have counted anyway, just to make himself feel a bit better.

Watch below for the staggering Nunez miss from close range and for Slot’s rather telling reaction to the incident…

The reaction from the Liverpool bench says it all ? Darwin Núñez will not want to watch this one back ? pic.twitter.com/prNqnE9aDh — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 20, 2025

This could end up being hugely costly for Liverpool, who take on Manchester City away from home in their next Premier League game.

The 2-2 draw at Villa Park also comes not long after they conceded a stoppage time equaliser to rivals Everton, meaning Arsenal can now close the gap to just five points if they win their game in hand.

How costly will that Darwin Nunez miss be for Liverpool?

Nunez has had some good moments in a Liverpool shirt, but he’s mostly been a rather erratic performer, and that will surely put his future in doubt before too long.

The Uruguay international can be a handful up front with his work rate and positioning, but he’s just too unreliable when it comes to finishing off chances.

This isn’t the first time Nunez has missed a big opportunity, and this came at a time when LFC really needed him to deliver.

Slot’s side aren’t looking entirely convincing right now and another bad result at the Etihad Stadium this weekend could put Arsenal right back in the title race.

Liverpool will still be favourites, but they’ll need Nunez to do much better than this or they’re going to find themselves continuing to rely on the magic of Mohamed Salah to bail them out in pretty much every game.