Liverpool are reportedly preparing for a massive summer transfer window, with several incomings expected.

One of the standout names linked with a move to the Reds is Feyenoord’s defensive stalwart, David Hancko.

We reported last week that Liverpool are closely monitoring the Slovakian centre-back as a potential summer target, with his arrival potentially hinging on Virgil van Dijk’s future at the club. If the Dutchman’s contract situation remains unresolved, he could leave on a free transfer at the end of the season, making Hancko a viable replacement.

And now, according to journalist Suleyman Ozturk, Arne Slot is personally keen on reuniting with Hancko at Anfield.

Arne Slot wants to bring David Hancko to Liverpool

Slot, who guided Feyenoord to both a league title and a KNVB Cup victory, reportedly believes Hancko would seamlessly slot into Liverpool’s defensive setup.

Ozturk, writing for Voetbal International, praised the defender, claiming he has the quality to play for top clubs and coaches. He added that Liverpool are one option with the Dutch manager keen on bringing him to Anfield.

He stated:

“There is a boy who should actually be playing for Atletico or Arsenal. That is why you are through [to the Round of 16].

“If they [other teams] can pick a Feyenoord player, top clubs and top coaches will end up with him. Where can he go? Liverpool! Arne Slot wants him of course. Why not Liverpool? You have to aim high; he is that good.”

Under contract with the Dutch club until 2028 and carrying a market value of €35 million, Hancko’s consistent form this season has certainly drawn attention. With 34 appearances across all competitions, alongside three goals and four assists, he’s proven to be a reliable force at both ends of the pitch.

Hancko’s career progression tells its own story of resilience and adaptability. After beginning with MŠK Žilina, where UEFA recognised him as one of the most promising talents of 2018, he earned a move to Fiorentina. Though he struggled to make a significant impact in Serie A, his loan to Sparta Prague became a turning point, leading to a permanent move and more than 100 appearances for the Czech side.

Since joining Feyenoord in 2022, Hancko has evolved into a defensive leader, combining solid tackles with composure on the ball—qualities that make him a natural fit for Slot’s tactical philosophy.

For Liverpool, landing Hancko could provide not only defensive reinforcement but also a player already attuned to Slot’s system.

However, they will face stiff competition with Premier League rivals Chelsea and Tottenham. Both London clubs were linked with a January move for him but a deal failed to materialise. They could renew their interest in the summer window.