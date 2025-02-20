Arsenal column: How realistic is Harry Kane transfer? Gunners duo worth £100m, & more

Ethan Nwaneri, Mikel Merino, and Harry Kane (Photo by Michael Regan, Shaun Botterill, Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Mikel Merino will now surely start over Raheem Sterling

Even though there was plenty of chat about Mikel Merino potentially having to operate as a makeshift striker ahead of the Leicester game at the weekend, I don’t think anyone could have predicted quite how well the experiment would go.

It was an unbelievable cameo from the Spaniard, who turned the game on its head having been brought off the bench in those final 20 minutes by Mikel Arteta.

The two goals were superb. Not just the finishes either, but the movement to ensure he received both crosses from Ethan Nwaneri and Leandro Trossard in space.

Merino’s match winning cameo certainly leaves Arteta facing a big decision ahead of Saturday’s game with West Ham…

On paper it looks relatively easy. Surely he just has to start with Merino right?

But I do wonder just how sustainable that sort of performance is from him as a striker and whether he will be anywhere near as effective when being asked to start a game as the centre forward.

Having Merino on the bench gives you a real chance to change the game if needed, as we saw at the King Power Stadium.

But if you start him this weekend, then that leaves Arteta with basically no options to turn to on the bench if things don’t go to plan against West Ham.

So it’s maybe not as easy a decision as it initially looks.

Personally, I think Merino will probably start because Raheem Sterling’s performance at Leicester was so underwhelming.

It was a big opportunity for Sterling to impress against the Foxes, but he just couldn’t do it.

It was actually quite sad to watch.

Sterling has had an incredible career and has been a superb performer in the Premier League, but he looked like a player who just couldn’t do it anymore on Saturday.

It wasn’t for a lack of trying. He was trying to do what has made him such a successful winger over the past 10 years, but he just couldn’t manage it.

The pace wasn’t there and nor was the trickery. Watching him face up to his full-back and just have the ball pinched away from him with ease each time was tough.

Arsenal and Arteta will hope it’s just a confidence thing and there is still a way back for Sterling because they desperately need him to contribute over the next few weeks given the situation they are in with injuries.

But right now it just doesn’t look like he can.

So I would be surprised if Arteta starts him on Saturday. Merino will most likely get the nod, even if there are reservations over how he will be able to play the striker role from the start.

Arsenal weren’t great at Leicester. In fact in the first half they were poor.

But they got the job done and right now that is the most important thing. It’s about winning and scoring goals in any way they can, certainly until Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli return – which hopefully will be after the international break.

Arsenal’s academy is saving them big money in the transfer market

Merino obviously grabbed the headlines with his match winning cameo at Leicester, but Ethan Nwaneri was the undoubted star of the show for Arsenal.

He was exceptional, even in the first half when he was head and shoulders above every single other player on the pitch.

That’s the sign of a real talent. He doesn’t just perform when others around him are playing well, he does it when everyone around him is struggling.

To be able to do that at just 17 is incredibly exciting. And what makes it even better for Arsenal is that you have another teenage academy product shining at the other end of the pitch.

The last ditch clearance Myles Lewis-Skelly made to prevent Leicester scoring what looked to be a certain goal with around 20 minutes remaining was the most crucial moment of the match.

If that goes in, then Arsenal more than likely lose the game. The composure he showed in that situation to deflect the ball behind, when off balance as well, was very impressive.

Usually at a club like Arsenal you have to wait a long time for a gifted academy product to come through and force their way into the first-team starting lineup.

So for two to do it at the same time is a major boost for the club and for Mikel Arteta. You are talking about two players that in today’s market would already be valued at over £100 million combined.

That’s huge for Arsenal, especially in the age of PSR.

How long have we said they needed competition and cover for Saka? It wasn’t long ago they were willing to splash out more than £50m to do that by signing Raphinha from Leeds.

Now, they don’t really need to do that because they have someone from the academy who can do that. That money can now be spent elsewhere.

The same goes for Lewis-Skelly and hopefully it will be Max Dowman as well, who looks certain to be the next talent from Hale End to make his mark on the first-team, when regulations allow.

How much can Arsenal hope for a Liverpool collapse?

It was interesting seeing how edgy Liverpool seemed to get in the second half against Wolves at the weekend.

It was the first time we’ve really seen nerves play a part in their game and I’m sure it would have given some hope to Arsenal fans around the world.

But the crucial thing for Liverpool was that they got themselves over the line and got the three points. We’re entering that stage of the season now that performances don’t really matter, it’s just about results.

I do think the next three games will be pivotal.

If Liverpool get maximum points from trips to Aston Villa and Manchester City, as well as the home game to Newcastle then I think the title is pretty much done.

I just don’t see a way back for Arsenal from that point.

It would take a monumental collapse from Liverpool and even then Arsenal would have to win pretty much every game they have remaining, which I just can’t see them doing with the issues they have in attack.

I feel like Liverpool have to drop at least four points from these next three games for Arsenal to have any sort of chance.

That could happen. Villa Park and the Etihad are difficult places to go and get results. But this Liverpool side have so much firepower and they will back themselves to do it.

Personally, I don’t think the nervy performance we saw in the second half against Wolves will become a familiar sight.

Most of those Liverpool players have been there and done it before when it comes to this late stage of the season and I think that will see them over the line.

There’s no way Harry Kane would ever go to Arsenal

The talk of Harry Kane and Arsenal just seems farcical to me.

People are just putting two and two together and coming out with five.

Yes, Arsenal need a striker and yes, Harry Kane has a £65m release clause that will become active in the summer. But come on, does anyone really believe that Arsenal is a likely destination?

Kane wouldn’t consider it and even if he did, I don’t think Arsenal would because of his age. He would be 32 by the time next season kicked off, so it’s just not something the club would do.

I can’t see him leaving Bayern so soon anyway. Even if they do win the league this season, which looks very likely, I’m sure he will want to win even more over there before he does return to the Premier League.

And when that does finally happen, I imagine it will be back to Spurs.