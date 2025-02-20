Arsenal flag and Raphinha celebrating a goal for Barcelona (Photo by Michael Regan, Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Arsenal were ready to pay as much as £50million for the transfer of Raphinha while he was still at his former club Leeds United.

The Barcelona winger has been in stunning form this season, but it’s now debatable if the Gunners really need him due to the way Bukayo Saka has developed in recent years.

On top of that, Arsenal also have exciting wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri coming through, and Charles Watts believes a £50m deal for Raphinha would have blocked the 17-year-old’s rise to the first-team.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts provided some insight into Arsenal’s past interest in Raphinha as they’ve chased someone to rotate with Saka on that right-hand side.

Raphinha transfer: Arsenal wanted £50m star while he was at Leeds

Discussing Nwaneri’s rise into Mikel Arteta’s side and Arsenal’s winger situation, Watts name-dropped Raphinha as someone the north London giants were really keen on in recent times.

“Ethan Nwaneri was the undoubted star of the show for Arsenal (against Leicester),” said Watts.

“He was exceptional, even in the first half when he was head and shoulders above every single other player on the pitch.”

He added: “How long have we said they needed competition and cover for Saka? It wasn’t long ago they were willing to splash out more than £50m to do that by signing Raphinha from Leeds.

“Now, they don’t really need to do that because they have someone from the academy who can do that. That money can now be spent elsewhere.”

Raphinha is still a fine player and some Arsenal fans might argue that their current injury crisis means they could have benefited from having him in their team this season.

Still, there’s no doubt they’ll also be relieved that there’s been an opening for a talent as exciting as Nwaneri at the Emirates Stadium.