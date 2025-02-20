Striker on verge of agreeing deal with Aston Villa

Ben Broggio celebrates a goal for Aston Villa (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Aston Villa’s highly-rated young striker Ben Broggio is reportedly close to signing a new contract to keep him at the club despite transfer interest from Chelsea.

The 18-year-old looks like one of the biggest prospects coming through at Villa Park at the moment, and it’s not too surprising to see that there had been interest in him from elsewhere.

Chelsea in particular are known for signing some of the finest young players in world football, including top talents from rival Premier League clubs.

“I’ve got NO respect for him, he’s even worse than Mario Balotelli!” – which ex-Liverpool teammate is Steven Gerrard talking about?

Still, reports now suggest a deal is close for Broggio to commit his future to Villa.

It looks like Broggio could soon be part of Unai Emery’s first-team, with the player already taking part in some training sessions with the senior players this season.

Ben Broggio has a big future at Aston Villa

AVFC are building an exciting project under Emery, so keeping youngsters like this looks crucial to help them in both the present and future.

Chelsea would surely have loved to disrupt that a little bit by bringing Broggio in for their long-term project, but it seems they’ll now have to look elsewhere.

Villa’s academy has produced some fine players down the years, and Broggio has in fact even been compared with Jack Grealish.

Grealish ended up becoming a star player for Villa after rising up through the ranks, and eventually moved to Manchester City for £100m.

Villa would no doubt love to have another talent like that on their hands in Broggio, as he could strengthen their first-team and also offer the opportunity of pure profit if they sell him in the future.