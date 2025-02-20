“They want to…” – Chelsea likely to be “all over” potential £40m transfer

Chelsea FC corner flag and manager Enzo Maresca (Photo by Ryan Pierse, Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Chelsea are being tipped to pursue a potential £30-40m transfer move for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher this summer.

The Blues have clear problems in goal at the moment, with Enzo Maresca recently dropping Robert Sanchez after a series of high-profile and costly individual errors.

However, Filip Jorgensen hasn’t done much better since coming into the team, so this is surely a position Chelsea need to address ahead of next season.

One name that could make sense as one to watch is Liverpool shot-stopper Kelleher, who has performed well for the Reds but who faces an ongoing struggle to establish himself as the club’s number one.

According to former Manchester United scout Mick Brown, Chelsea want a ‘keeper this summer and would surely pay as much as £40m to sign Kelleher from Liverpool.

Caoimhin Kelleher transfer looks a good option for Chelsea

Speaking to Football Insider about the story, Brown said: “For that price, I’d be more surprised if they didn’t make a move. I think he’s a good goalkeeper.

“He’ll be looking at the situation he’s in at Liverpool and his chances of becoming the number-one goalkeeper there, with the other options they’ve got.

“So if that pathway is blocked, I can see why he’d want to move.

“I can also see why Chelsea are interested in him. They want to sign a new goalkeeper to help strengthen defensively.

“If Kelleher is available for £30-40million, I think they’ll be all over that looking to get it done.

“Not only is he a good option now, as he proved, but I think he can get better too.”

Liverpool probably won’t be too keen to sell Kelleher to a rival, but they also surely can’t keep the Republic of Ireland international for much longer if he’s only going to be sitting on the bench, and forced to settle for only the occasional cup appearance.