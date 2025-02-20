“Not a promising sign” – Arne Slot drops worrying Liverpool injury update after frustrating Villa draw

Arne Slot reacts during Liverpool's draw with Everton (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot does not sound too optimistic about the injury that forced Conor Bradley off in last night’s game against Aston Villa.

It turned out to be a hugely frustrating night for the Reds, who had to settle for just a point at Villa Park, despite initially taking the lead and Darwin Nunez later missing a glorious chance from close range.

To make matters worse, Liverpool could now be without Bradley for a while, with the talented young full-back forced to leave the pitch late on in the game.

Judging by the video clip below, it could be a dreaded hamstring injury for the 21-year-old…

Looks like Bradley was complaining about his hamstring. Great. #LFC pic.twitter.com/PX0syPAXDk — Asim (@asim_lfc) February 19, 2025

Bradley is a useful squad player for Liverpool, and they’ll need to have the option to rotate with so many games coming up, so this certainly looks like quite a concern for the Merseyside giants.

Arne Slot on Conor Bradley’s injury against Aston Villa

Speaking after the game, as quoted by Liverpool’s official site, Slot said: “It is difficult but he felt a bit when he made a sprint. He tried to continue but had to go out.

“All the time with injuries, I always say if a player wants to go out himself, that’s not a promising sign.

“It will probably lead to the fact he is probably 99.9 per cent not available for City and I don’t expect him against Newcastle as well.

“Then we have to see if it’s one or two weeks or if it’s going to be even longer.”

LFC fans will hope this doesn’t end up being more than just a few weeks for Bradley, but it’s certainly not ideal at this crucial stage of the season.

Slot’s side have been so good for so much of this campaign, but there are just some signs of cracks appearing at the moment, so they won’t want to be without any key players for too long.