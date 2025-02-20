Fans of Tottenham Hotspur hold a banner which reads 'we want our club back Levy out', in reference to Daniel Levy, Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, during the Premier League match against Manchester United FC on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Where Tottenham are concerned, nothing is done without the express permission of Daniel Levy, and Stan Collymore has question the chairman’s priorities.

It has been suggested that Daniel Levy could step aside at Spurs, though most fans will almost certainly be of the opinion that they’ll believe it when they see it.

Daniel Levy’s way of working questioned

Rumours of Ange Postecoglou being on the brink of losing his job does nothing for Levy’s credibility either.

Though the north Londoners won an uninspiring contest against Man United, protests before, during and after the game let Levy know the strength of feeling towards him amongst the fan base.

“For Tottenham, is Ange Postecoglou a league title winning manager or a regular top four manager?” Stan Collymore said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“Will he get the same amount of years as Mikel Arteta has had at Arsenal? I doubt it, because Daniel Levy always looks to pull the rug and then get the new shiny manager to walk through the door.

“[…] At Spurs, nothing’s going to change. Daniel Levy loves the shiny new stadium, having NFL games and concerts there etc.

“He’ll buy the odd marquee signing but otherwise, keep your mouth shut and don’t ask too many questions.”

No change at Spurs under Daniel Levy

Whilst it’s abundantly clear that Spurs’ injury problems have significantly impacted their ability to do well, that is a side issue to the problems that Levy appears to create.

For a club as big as the North Londoners are, it’s a damning indictment that their trophy cabinet has remained bare over the past decade and a half.

Unless the chairman is willing to change the habits of a lifetime, then as Collymore attests, it’s just going to be more of the same – and that’s an untenable situation for many.