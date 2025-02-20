“Daniel Levy loves…” – Tottenham chairman’s perspective questioned by Collymore

Tottenham FC
Posted by
Fans of Tottenham Hotspur hold a banner which reads 'we want our club back Levy out'
Fans of Tottenham Hotspur hold a banner which reads 'we want our club back Levy out', in reference to Daniel Levy, Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, during the Premier League match against Manchester United FC on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Where Tottenham are concerned, nothing is done without the express permission of Daniel Levy, and Stan Collymore has question the chairman’s priorities.

It has been suggested that Daniel Levy could step aside at Spurs, though most fans will almost certainly be of the opinion that they’ll believe it when they see it.

Daniel Levy’s way of working questioned

Rumours of Ange Postecoglou being on the brink of losing his job does nothing for Levy’s credibility either.

Though the north Londoners won an uninspiring contest against Man United, protests before, during and after the game let Levy know the strength of feeling towards him amongst the fan base.

Fans of Tottenham Hotspur stage a protest at full-time as they remain in their seats whilst displaying banners in relation to the ENIC Group, majority shareholders of the club and chairman Daniel Levy.
Fans of Tottenham Hotspur stage a protest at full-time as they remain in their seats whilst displaying banners in relation to the ENIC Group, majority shareholders of the club and chairman Daniel Levy. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

“For Tottenham, is Ange Postecoglou a league title winning manager or a regular top four manager?” Stan Collymore said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“Will he get the same amount of years as Mikel Arteta has had at Arsenal? I doubt it, because Daniel Levy always looks to pull the rug and then get the new shiny manager to walk through the door.

“I’ve got NO respect for him, he’s even worse than Mario Balotelli!” – which ex-Liverpool teammate is Steven Gerrard talking about?

“[…] At Spurs, nothing’s going to change. Daniel Levy loves the shiny new stadium, having NFL games and concerts there etc.

“He’ll buy the odd marquee signing but otherwise, keep your mouth shut and don’t ask too many questions.”

No change at Spurs under Daniel Levy

Whilst it’s abundantly clear that Spurs’ injury problems have significantly impacted their ability to do well, that is a side issue to the problems that Levy appears to create.

More Stories / Latest News
Ademola Lookman and Arne Slot
Report: Liverpool rival Arsenal for potential £25m bargain transfer
Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Aston Villa
“Old school logic now” – Liverpool told by Reds old boy what’s needed to get over the line
Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland
Pep Guardiola provides major Manchester City injury update ahead of Liverpool clash

For a club as big as the North Londoners are, it’s a damning indictment that their trophy cabinet has remained bare over the past decade and a half.

Unless the chairman is willing to change the habits of a lifetime, then as Collymore attests, it’s just going to be more of the same – and that’s an untenable situation for many.

More Stories Ange Postecoglou daniel levy Stan Collymore

2 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. Levy touches young kids at Rothschild party’s wake up spurs fans he’s a nonce n yous still want that running ur club ohh wait yous sign god save the king says it all he’s another nonce

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *