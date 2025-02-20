Arne Slot hits out at Liverpool star’s “behaviour” as he didn’t work hard enough against Villa

Arne Slot in his press conference and Darwin Nunez in action for Liverpool (Photo via Hayters, Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has made it clear he can forgive Darwin Nunez for missing a big chance against Aston Villa.

However, what the Reds boss didn’t like was how Nunez responded to that missed chance as the team dropped points with a 2-2 draw at Villa Park.

Liverpool have a really tough game coming up next as they travel to take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, with Arsenal still some way behind but potentially getting closer if they can keep on winning and capitalising on Slot’s side’s dropped points.

LFC needed more from Nunez last night, with the Uruguay international missing a big chance and then not working hard enough afterwards, according to Slot.

Watch below as the Dutch tactician suggested Nunez let the miss get to him too much, which he found harder to forgive than the miss itself…

?? "It's not about the chance, it's about the 20 minutes afterwards" Arne Slot says Darwin Nunez was 'too disappointed' following his miss against Aston Villa last night ? pic.twitter.com/sxB6lK5dWj — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 20, 2025

If Nunez had been strong enough to pick himself up and play at his full potential, he could surely still have made a positive impact for Liverpool and perhaps given them three points.

This now puts more pressure on the Merseyside giants to win away to Man City this weekend, which is surely going to be tricky even if Pep Guardiola’s side have not been at their best for much of this season.

Are Liverpool still Premier League title favourites?

Liverpool’s lead is still pretty decent, but Arsenal have improved recently and this now looks like more of a title race than it did about a month ago.

If Mikel Arteta’s side go on the kind of run they went on in the second half of last season, when they took eventual champions City to the final day of the season, then Liverpool will have to be very careful.

Villa away was never likely to be easy, but Arsenal won there earlier in the season and they also have other tough away games out of the way.

Liverpool’s remaining fixtures are a bit harder, at least on paper, so they’ll need Nunez to do a lot better with big chances like this in future.