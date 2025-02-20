Pep Guardiola provides major Manchester City injury update ahead of Liverpool clash

Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland (Photo by Clive Brunskill, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has dropped a worrying hint over Erling Haaland’s fitness ahead of the big Premier League game against Liverpool this weekend.

Haaland was an unused substitute at the Bernabeu last night as Man City lost 3-1 to Real Madrid to exit the Champions League in the new playoff round.

It was a bit of a surprise not to see the Norway international making the starting line up, but Guardiola spoke about the decision after the game.

Having gone off in the win over Newcastle United at the weekend, it seems Haaland still had some discomfort and wasn’t quite fit enough to start in Madrid.

Discussing Haaland’s fitness, Guardiola said after the game: “Erling, yesterday, tried to train after the action against Newcastle in the last minutes.