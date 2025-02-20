Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 26: Best picks to boost your points

Photo via Premier League

As we approach Gameweek 26 of the Fantasy Premier League, it’s time to fine-tune the squads with the best possible selections.

The action continues this weekend, with plenty of exciting games. Everton face Man United on Saturday, while Arsenal take on West Ham at Emirates, hoping to continue to mount pressure on league leaders Liverpool.

Tottenham will travel to face newly promoted side Ipswich Town while Aston Villa, who drew 2-2 against Arne Slot’s side will face an out-of-form Chelsea side.

On Sunday, Newcastle take on Nottingham Forest in the evening before the big match of the weekend, where Man City host Liverpool to try.

Fantasy Premier League picks for GW 26

Goalkeeper

David Raya (Arsenal)

Arsenal’s defensive resilience at the Emirates makes Raya a prime choice. The Gunners have not lost a home game all season and boast one of the best defensive records in the league. Against an inconsistent West Ham side, Raya has a strong chance of delivering a clean sheet.

Defenders

Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal)

Doubling up on Arsenal’s defence may be risky, but Gabriel’s attacking threat from set pieces makes him a worthwhile pick. Arsenal have been lethal from dead-ball situations, and West Ham’s poor form adds to his appeal.

Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth)

Bournemouth’s incredible season continues, sitting 5th with 43 points. They have the best home defensive record in the league, conceding just nine goals. Kerkez’s solid defensive work and attacking threat make him a great choice.

Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

With 10 assists already, Robinson offers significant attacking threat from the left-back role. Facing a struggling Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage, he has a strong chance of contributing to Fulham’s fourth win in six games.

Midfielders

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

An FPL must-have, Salah has racked up 24 goals and 15 assists in 26 league matches. Despite his contract situation, he continues to remain focused and perform week in week out. He remains a reliable source of points every week. He also remains the safest bet for your captain pick despite the match being against Man City.

Dango Ouattara (Bournemouth)

With four goals in his last three games, including a hat-trick against Nottingham Forest, Ouattara is an exciting differential. He is playing out of position as a forward in recent games, making him even more appealing.

Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton)

Mitoma is back in form, scoring three and assisting one in his last five matches. With Brighton facing bottom-placed Southampton, he has a great chance to deliver.

Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford)

Mbeumo has stepped up in Ivan Toney’s absence, contributing 14 goals and three assists. His record against newly promoted teams suggests he could return to form against Leicester.

Forwards

Alexander Isak (Newcastle)

With 17 goals and five assists this season, Isak has been Newcastle’s main man. His outstanding performances this campaign has attracted interest from top clubs including Liverpool. The Magpies face Nottingham Forest, whose away form has dipped recently, making Isak an obvious pick.

Omar Marmoush (Manchester City)

Fresh off a hat-trick in City’s 4-0 win over Newcastle, Marmoush is a wildcard pick. Up against Liverpool, the Egyptian prince will aim to make a statement against the Egyptian King Mohamed Salah.

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Watkins is hitting form at the right time, with five goals and two assists in his last eight games. Facing a Chelsea side who have struggled in recent games, he’s a great pick to round off your squad.