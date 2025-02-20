“Agreement” in place that could clear star for €40m Liverpool transfer this summer

Jeremie Frimpong and Kingsley Coman (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

There is reportedly an agreement of sorts that Jeremie Frimpong can leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Netherlands international has been one of the top full-backs in Europe in recent times and is sure to attract strong interest in the transfer market in the near future.

For one thing, it looks like Frimpong can leave Leverkusen for surprisingly cheap, as he and the club have a “gentleman’s agreement” to accept offers in the region of €40m, according to TEAMtalk.

The report adds that Liverpool really appreciate Frimpong, while Man City could also be one to watch in the race for the 24-year-old’s signature.

Frimpong played a key role in Leverkusen’s success as they won the Bundesliga title unbeaten last season, but what could the future hold for him now?

Jeremie Frimpong looks ideal for Liverpool if Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves

The links with Liverpool certainly make a lot of sense when you remember that Trent Alexander-Arnold is edging ever closer to becoming a free agent.

The Reds may end up having to enter the market for a new right-back if they cannot tie Alexander-Arnold down to a new contract, and Frimpong looks absolutely ideal as a replacement.

Even if Alexander-Arnold is a pretty unique player who’d be very hard to replace, you’d imagine Frimpong would be at the top of most managers’ lists to fill that void.

City could also do with a new right-back, however, after the departure of the long-serving Kyle Walker in January.

Frimpong also had a spell at City as a youngster earlier in his career, so the Dutchman may perhaps be tempted to return to the Etihad Stadium to prove a point and show how much he’s improved in recent years.