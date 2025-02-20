Perfect for Amorim: Man United prepare €80m bid to rival Chelsea for versatile star

Enzo Maresca, Jules Kounde, Lamine Yamal, and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Bryn Lennon, David Ramos, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to try an €80million transfer move for Barcelona defender Jules Kounde for the summer.

The France international has shone for Barca and also previously caught the eye in La Liga with his former club Sevilla, so it would be interesting to see him testing himself in the Premier League.

The latest on Kounde’s future is that Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim views the versatile Kounde, who can play at a high level as either a centre-back or a right-back, as ideal for his system, according to Fichajes.

This could prompt the Red Devils to launch an €80m offer for Kounde in the summer, though one imagines they’ll surely face competition for the 26-year-old if he is indeed available.

Jules Kounde transfer: Barcelona star to be targeted by Man United and Chelsea?

Kounde is a top player, so it’s not too surprising that this isn’t the first time he’s been the subject of speculation linking him with big clubs.

In recent times, Sport have claimed Chelsea are also keen on Kounde, and that they could also come in with a big bid for him ahead of next season.

United perhaps need Kounde more after such a disastrous season, with Amorim surely needing to overhaul this struggling squad he’s inherited from Erik ten Hag.

Chelsea, meanwhile, also have some issues in defence, with Kounde likely to be an upgrade on their current centre-back options like Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo and Benoit Badiashile.

One key factor could be that Chelsea are far more likely than United to have European football to offer next season, so Kounde might do well to pick Stamford Bridge over Old Trafford at this moment in time.

Still, these are not vintage Chelsea or United sides, so Kounde might be better off just staying at Barcelona for a bit longer.