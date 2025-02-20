Leeds United eyeing summer move for striker with 60 goals and 12 assists

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) / (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United are setting their sights on a strong return to the Premier League, with their summer transfer strategy already gaining momentum.

As the Whites continue to lead the Championship, the club’s focus is shifting toward reinforcing the squad to ensure they can compete confidently in the top flight next season.

Leeds United eyeing move for Sunderland star Wilson Isidor

One player who has reportedly emerged as a prime target is Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor. TEAMtalk reveals that Leeds have identified the in-form French forward as a potential addition to their attacking arsenal for the upcoming transfer window.

Isidor has been in impressive form this season, contributing 14 goals and an assist in 36 appearances. His goalscoring ability could prove invaluable as Leeds look to establish themselves in the Premier League next season.

Isidor’s impressive journey to prominence

The 24-year-old’s journey to prominence has been nothing short of impressive. After making his professional debut with Monaco in 2018, he enjoyed loan spells with Laval and Bastia-Borgo, where his performances earned him a reputation as a rising star.

A significant breakthrough came at Lokomotiv Moscow, where Isidor made history by scoring in each of his first six Russian Premier League games, earning the league’s Player of the Month award in April 2022. A brief move to Zenit Saint Petersburg followed before Isidor landed at Sunderland—initially on loan—where he rediscovered his form and made the switch permanent this month.

Across all levels and competitions, he has scored 60 goals and assisted another 12 in 190 appearances. Now tied to the Black Cats until the summer of 2028, any deal to bring Isidor to Elland Road would likely require a compelling offer to persuade Sunderland to part with their prized asset.

For Leeds, securing a proven goalscorer like Isidor could provide the firepower needed to not only survive but thrive in the Premier League. With promotion looking increasingly likely, smart recruitment this summer could be the key to making their top-flight return a long-term success.