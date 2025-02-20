“One person…” – Arne Slot drops clear hint about Liverpool star’s error against Aston Villa

Arne Slot after Aston Villa vs Liverpool (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images, Sky Sports)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has made it clear that one player in particular was feeling quite down after the draw against Aston Villa last night.

The Reds dropped points again after a recent disappointing 2-2 draw away to Everton, this time finding themselves held by Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Things could’ve gone very differently for Liverpool, however, if Darwin Nunez had put away a great chance in the second half.

Speaking after the game, Slot made it clear that Nunez was not feeling great about himself in the dressing room, even if he didn’t specifically name the Uruguay international in this post-match interview below…

Liverpool are top of the Premier League, but that doesn't stop Arne Slot from reflecting on dropped points ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/by1ggqRHhr — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 19, 2025

Nunez will no doubt feel he let his team down at a big moment last night, with the former Benfica man surely needing to do much better given the quality of the chance, which was put on a plate for him by Dominik Szoboszlai.

This now means Liverpool really need to win away to Manchester City this weekend or Arsenal will really be right back in this title race.

Darwin Nunez has shown he’s not good enough for Liverpool

If there was any doubt remaining, that’s surely all gone now – Nunez is simply not good enough for Liverpool and needs to go.

The 25-year-old looked an exciting signing when he first joined LFC, but it’s not worked out for him and a better striker would have helped the club to an important three points last night.

It’s nearly three years since Nunez joined Liverpool, and the club’s patience will surely be running out now, with the player simply not showing any signs of improving to the required level of such a big club.

Slot must have been frustrated, even if he didn’t quite throw his player under the bus in this interview.