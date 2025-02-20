Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Aston Villa at Villa Park on February 19, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Stan Collymore knows the weight of the Liverpool shirt on its players, and after their 2-2 draw at Villa, their former striker has told them exactly what’s needed now in order to get them over the line and winning titles under Arne Slot.

The Liverpool manager clearly wasn’t happy with Darwin Nunez after he missed the chance to earn all three points at Villa Park, but that game’s gone and the Reds can now look forward to the Man City match, a game in which Erling Haaland might not participate.

Liverpool know what to do to win the title says Collymore

Dropping another two points, that will surely give Arsenal a little more impetus in the title race, probably wasn’t on Arne Slot’s bingo card, but Collymore knows just what it will take as things start to heat up in the run in.

“For Liverpool, it’s another excellent away point,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

They’ve had some very tough games recently including the derby last week, and they’ve still only lost one game in the Premier League.

“Let’s not beat about the bush here… the derby is always on the toss of a coin. I think a lot of people, particularly Liverpool supporters of a younger generation, got used to the Everton game being a guaranteed three points, particularly in the Gerrard years, but they’re hard fought games.

Liverpool must hold their nerve

“Personally, I’d much rather be in a position where I’ve got a five point cushion, even a three point cushion, when you’ve gone through your period of tough games. Look at the games that Arsenal, Newcastle and Manchester City have got coming up by way of comparison.

“Liverpool just need to use that very old school logic now; win your home games, pick up points on the road.”

All Liverpool need to do now essentially is hold their nerve. They still have a significant enough advantage to ease themselves home, even if it won’t be a procession unless Arsenal and any of those teams below them drop points.

Losing one league game all season shows how tough Arne Slot’s side are to beat, and only a collapse of epic proportions is likely to stop the Premier League trophy being held aloft by Virgil van Dijk at the end of the campaign.