Man United consider surprise transfer move for 30-year-old to replace big name

Juan Musso on the Atletico Madrid bench
Juan Musso on the Atletico Madrid bench (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly considering a surprise summer transfer window move for Argentine goalkeeper Juan Musso.

The 30-year-old is currently on loan at Atletico Madrid from Atalanta, and it remains to be seen what this will mean for his long-term future.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Man Utd are keeping an eye on Musso’s situation as they look for an alternative to Andre Onana in goal.

United could probably do well to make a change from Onana after his unconvincing form at Old Trafford, with the Cameroon international initially brought in under previous manager Erik ten Hag.

Onana played under Ten Hag at Ajax, but he’s been mostly quite poor for United, so it makes sense that new manager Ruben Amorim might not be too keen to keep him.

Can Juan Musso step up to be no.1 Man United goalkeeper?

Juan Musso celebrates in Atalanta's Europa League final win over Bayer Leverkusen
Juan Musso celebrates in Atalanta’s Europa League final win over Bayer Leverkusen (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Musso seems a slightly surprising MUFC target, even if the club do need a new ‘keeper, with fans likely to feel there would be better options out there.

The Argentine hasn’t ever quite managed to nail down a place as a regular starter, so he’d probably struggle to do so at United.

Given the team’s current struggles, they surely need to get their goalkeeper signing right, with Musso not looking like he’d be enough of an upgrade on Onana.

When you look at the likes of Liverpool with Alisson Becker and Arsenal with David Raya, that’s surely the kind of standard United should be aspiring to.

That’s easier said than done, of course, with the club falling a long way in recent times, but it’s hard to believe that Musso is the answer to their current problems.

It will be interesting to see if other names come up as potential replacements for Onana in the weeks and months ahead.

