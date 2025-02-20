Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, applauds the fans after the team's defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

It hasn’t been the best start at Man United for Ruben Amorim, and former professional, Stan Collymore, is concerned at what could happen next.

Reports have shown that the club has spent more than £21m to go from 14th to 15th place in the Premier League.

Man United’s financial problems have also been laid bare given the fact that they’ll be unlikely to be able to afford Victor Osimhen when he becomes available in the summer.

Collymore worries Ruben Amorim will walk

The issue for Collymore is that the Portuguese, whose Sporting side were imperious in the Portuguese league, just decides to jack it all in.

“For Man United, they’ve got the right man, but instead of sacking him, it might be a case of him having had enough and going back to Portugal,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“Jose Mourinho was vocal about what’s wrong at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag said it. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said it. Every single Man United manager over the last seven or eight years has said it and they were all right. And that’s the worry.

“I don’t worry about Man United moving on from Ruben Amorim but my worry is that Ruben Amorim will move on from Man United.”

Collymore’s concerns are likely to be replicated by the Red Devils fan base.

It would seem that there’s an understanding of what the manager is trying to achieve, but he doesn’t yet have the personnel to get the results everyone desires.

Ruben Amorim needs time

As has been said on many previous occasions, it’s not a five minute job at Old Trafford. Clubs need to stop this ‘hire ’em and fire ’em’ way of working because of pressure from supporters and elsewhere.

Give the man the tools to do the job and the time to get things right, and then results should follow.

Otherwise all you have is a groundhog day of managers coming in every few months, and that’s not healthy for anyone.