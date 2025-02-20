Exclusive: Two Saudi Pro League clubs planning €50m transfer bid for Tottenham star

Son Heung-min celebrates with his Tottenham teammates (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham star Son Heung-min is attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League amid some uncertainty over his future at Spurs.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Al Ittihad and Al Hilal are both keen on Son and would be willing to pay as much as €50m for the South Korea international.

Spurs, however, would ideally like to keep Son and are open to discussing a new contract with the 32-year-old.

Son himself is also happy at Tottenham under Ange Postecoglou, so would be open to entering into negotiations over a new deal.

Still, the Saudi interest is there and could perhaps become a problem if they can offer the player big money, while THFC might also find it difficult to turn down offers in the region of €50m for a player who will turn 33 before next season.

Should Tottenham keep Son Heung-min?

Son is a Tottenham legend after a great career with the north London club over the last decade, but it might be tricky to keep on building around him for much longer.

Even if Spurs are still happy with Son now, it seems inevitable that he’ll soon start to show signs of decline as most players do at this sort of age.

There probably wouldn’t be any European clubs who’d pay as much as €50m for a player of Son’s age, so this could be a good opportunity for Spurs to make big money out of letting him go.

From a business perspective, it perhaps seems like a bit of a no-brainer, though of course they also have to take into account the impact it would have on the pitch.

Tottenham have struggled since letting Harry Kane go, and Son is another big name who would surely be very hard for them to replace.