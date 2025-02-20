Arsenal set to hurt West Ham once again after Declan Rice saga

Youssef En-Nesyri in action for Fenerbahce
Youssef En-Nesyri in action for Fenerbahce (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly lining up a surprise transfer move for one of West Ham’s top long-term targets.

After the blow of having to sell Declan Rice to Arsenal, it now looks like more bad news for the Hammers as their London rivals join the race for Fenerbahce striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

According to reports in the Turkish press, the Gunners are looking closely at the Morocco international as an option to strengthen up front.

En-Nesyri has long been linked with West Ham after a prolific record at former club Sevilla, and he’s continued that at Fenerbahce.

The 27-year-old moved to Turkey in the summer, and now has an impressive record of 23 goals in 35 games in all competitions so far this season.

Youssef En-Nesyri transfer saga takes fresh twist

Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates a goal for Fenerbahce
Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates a goal for Fenerbahce (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

En-Nesyri might not be the biggest name on the market, but he could be a decent option for Arsenal to consider.

One imagines West Ham will still be keen on him, but it remains to be seen if it will still be possible if the north London giants emerge as serious suitors.

AFC might, however, still prefer a big name like Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko, Victor Osimhen or Viktor Gyokeres.

Those are more the kind of strikers you’d consider ‘world class’, whereas En-Nesyri could be more of a Plan B if those names don’t work out.

West Ham, by contrast, would likely feel they’d be very happy to make En-Nesyri a key player if he decided to join them.

