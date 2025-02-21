Revealed: Arsenal & Liverpool both in talks to win race for €60m winger transfer

Ademola Lookman celebrates with his Atalanta teammates (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool have both held talks over a potential summer transfer window deal for Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, CaughtOffside understands.

Sources with a close understanding of Lookman’s situation have revealed that the Nigeria international is on the radar of a number of top clubs after his superb form in Serie A and last season’s Europa League.

Arsenal and Liverpool’s interest is the most advanced for the moment, but Lookman also has interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus ahead of this summer.

CaughtOffside understands that Lookman would be tempted by the prospect of moving back to the Premier League, though he won’t come cheap as Atalanta want somewhere in the region of €60-65m to let the 27-year-old go.

It remains to be seen if clubs will be ready to pay that for Lookman, though he has 21 G/A so far this season and those numbers are hard to ignore.

Ademola Lookman transfer could be just what Arsenal and Liverpool need

Lookman may have flopped in spells with Everton, Leicester City and Fulham earlier in his career, but he’s blossomed into a superb player at Atalanta, and it would be exciting to see him back in English football.

Arsenal would surely benefit from someone of his profile coming in, with the Gunners often finding themselves a little overly reliant on Bukayo Saka.

The likes of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli haven’t really been consistent enough, so it’s easy to see Lookman being an upgrade.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have more depth up front at the moment, but might soon find that they need to make changes, with Mohamed Salah nearing the end of his contract.

The Reds could also do well to bring in Lookman as a more reliable alternative to the rather injury-prone Diogo Jota, while Luis Diaz’s future has also been the subject of some speculation.