Arsenal rival Manchester City for transfer of 23-year-old with 14 G/A this season

Alex Baena in action for Villarreal (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester City are reportedly among the transfer suitors for Villarreal winger Alex Baena, who could also be a target for Saudi Pro League clubs.

The Spain international is an exciting young talent who has impressed in La Liga in recent times, with an impressive tally of eight goals and six assists in all competitions for club and country this season.

According to Fichajes, Baena is now one of a number of Spanish players attracting big interest ahead of the summer, along with other high-profile names like Nico Williams and Martin Zubimendi.

The report names Arsenal and Man City as suitors for Baena, while it’s also suggested that the 23-year-old could have the chance to move to Saudi Arabia.

Still, one has to hope that a top young talent like Baena will choose to continue his career in Europe for a while longer, as he is surely good enough to make an impact at top clubs competing for major honours.

Alex Baena transfer links with Arsenal and Man City make sense

With Liverpool remaining the clear favourites to win the Premier League title this season, it makes sense that Arsenal and Man City are two clubs who are well aware that they’ll need to be active this summer.

Baena could add a new dimension to this Arsenal attack, giving Mikel Arteta an alternative to inconsistent performers like Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Along with a striker, a winger like that surely makes sense as being a priority for AFC, who have shown they’re far too reliant on Bukayo Saka in recent times.

City, meanwhile, look in need of a major overhaul after a really poor campaign, with Baena perhaps an ideal upgrade on ageing and under-performing stars like Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva in the attacking midfield department.

Both City and Arsenal would surely be tempting destinations for Baena, unless Saudi clubs can come in and offer him truly ridiculous money.